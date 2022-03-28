Texans sign DaeSean Hamilton

Getty Images

Wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton is joining the Texans.

The Texans announced Hamilton’s signing on Monday. Hamilton visited with the team a couple of weeks ago.

Hamilton was a 2018 fourth-round pick in Denver and he caught 81 passes for 833 yards and five touchdowns in 46 games over his first three seasons. He was set to be traded last offseason, but tore his ACL while working out on his own and spent the season on the non-football injury list before being released earlier this month.

Jalen Camp, Nico Collins, Chris Conley, Brandin Cooks, Davion Davis, Phillip Dorsett, Damon Hazelton, and Chris Moore are the other wide receivers on the Titans roster.