Vikings sign Nate Hairston, Tye Smith

Getty Images

The Vikings added a pair of cornerbacks to their roster on Monday.

Nate Hairston agreed to a contract with the team after a visit earlier in the day and the team also re-signed Tye Smith. Guard Jesse Davis signed with the team in their non-cornerback roster move of the day.

Hairston was a 2017 fifth-round pick of the Colts who spent two years in Indianapolis before moving on to the Jets in 2019. He played 13 games for the Jets and then landed with the Broncos during the 2020 season. He played 16 games and made one start for Denver last season.

Hairston has 104 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and 13 passes defensed in 59 career games.

Smith was elevated from the practice squad five times during the 2021 season. He had six tackles in those appearances.