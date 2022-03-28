Vikings visiting with Jesse Davis

Getty Images

The Vikings showed interest in signing restricted free agent Ryan Bates before he decided to accept an offer from the Bears and they’re pivoting to a meeting with another offensive line option on Monday.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP reports that the team is visiting with Jesse Davis. Davis was cut by the Dolphins last week.

Davis started 72 games over five seasons in Miami and has experience at both guard and tackle. Sixteen of those starts came last season as Davis manned right tackle for the Dolphins, but a move inside seems likelier if he lands in Minnesota. Christian Darrisaw and Brian O'Neill are set as the tackles for the Vikings.

Wolfson also reports that former Colts, Jets, and Broncos cornerback Nate Hairston is visiting with the team.