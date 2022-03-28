Will Hernandez signs with Cardinals

Getty Images

After reports emerged of former Cardinals offensive lineman Max Garcia signing with the Giants, a former New York lineman is now set to sign with Arizona.

The Cardinals have signed offensive lineman Will Hernandez, the team announced on Monday.

Hernandez took a visit with Arizona late last week. He is likely to fill the vacancy at right guard for the club.

A second-round pick in the 2018 draft, Hernandez appeared in 62 games for the Cardinals with 56 starts. He started every game in each of his first two seasons as well as all 17 contests in 2021.

Hernandez joins an offensive line that already has center Rodney Hudson, left guard Justin Pugh, and tackles D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum set entering 2022.