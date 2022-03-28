With Javonte Williams providing the foundation, Nathaniel Hackett wants a “big stable” of running backs

Getty Images

Broncos running back Javonte Williams was a pleasant surprise as a rookie in 2021. Many think he’s on the verge of becoming a star in the Denver offense.

The question is whether he’ll get the chances to make that happen.

New Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett was asked by reporters on Monday at the league meetings regarding whether the Broncos will find a tailback to split carries with Williams.

“I think with any running back, you always want to have as many as you can,” Hackett said. “You want a big stable. You want to have a guy that you can feed and make sure he gets a lot. He’s still a young player, and he’s still learning. You want to make sure you can split it as much as you can. I think last year, we had a great — actually, a lot of the places that I’ve been, there’s always been kind of two guys because you always want to try to split the load as much as you can. At the same time, he’s a great player. We’ll just have to see how the whole thing goes.”

Last year, Williams and Melvin Gordon had 203 attempts each, exactly. Gordon gained 918 rushing yards; William gained 903. Williams added 316 as a receiver. Gordon had 213.

Gordon, a free agent, could still return. Or the Broncos could draft someone. Or sign an undrafted free agent. Running backs are plentiful.

They have a good one in Javonte Williams. But they seem to be intent on having more than one who not only can get it done, but who will get the opportunities to do so.