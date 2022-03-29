Brad Holmes can “see some advantage” to having young QB behind Jared Goff

Getty Images

Quarterbacks have been flying around the NFL for the last couple of weeks, but the Lions have not made any moves at the position.

General Manager Brad Holmes said on Tuesday that they’re happy with where Jared Goff is right now and that they are “looking forward to him having a productive year for us.” There’s no cap relief to be found from parting ways with Goff, so it’s not surprising that the Lions are moving forward with him for the near term.

The decision might be different next season, especially if the Lions have an in-house option they could turn to in Goff’s place. They could secure such an option in the draft this year and they have two first-round picks at their disposal. No quarterback has separated from the pack to make them a must at No. 2 overall, but the second pick is No. 32 and that could be a good spot to take a player who would have both a fifth-year option on his rookie deal and a chance to sit for a year before the Lions would look for him to play.

“Sure, I could see some advantage of there is a young quarterback that can learn under Jared,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t think Jared would have any issues taking on that role. He’s had more younger guys with less experience behind him, so he’d be very comfortable with that.”

Holmes said that the team’s chief focus is on Goff and making “sure that he’s put in the best position to succeed” this season. Taking a quarterback early might not directly fulfill that mission, but it could be the right thing for the team being in position to succeed in the long run.