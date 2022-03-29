Brad Holmes can “see some advantage” to having young QB behind Jared Goff

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions
Quarterbacks have been flying around the NFL for the last couple of weeks, but the Lions have not made any moves at the position.

General Manager Brad Holmes said on Tuesday that they’re happy with where Jared Goff is right now and that they are “looking forward to him having a productive year for us.” There’s no cap relief to be found from parting ways with Goff, so it’s not surprising that the Lions are moving forward with him for the near term.

The decision might be different next season, especially if the Lions have an in-house option they could turn to in Goff’s place. They could secure such an option in the draft this year and they have two first-round picks at their disposal. No quarterback has separated from the pack to make them a must at No. 2 overall, but the second pick is No. 32 and that could be a good spot to take a player who would have both a fifth-year option on his rookie deal and a chance to sit for a year before the Lions would look for him to play.

“Sure, I could see some advantage of there is a young quarterback that can learn under Jared,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t think Jared would have any issues taking on that role. He’s had more younger guys with less experience behind him, so he’d be very comfortable with that.”

Holmes said that the team’s chief focus is on Goff and making “sure that he’s put in the best position to succeed” this season. Taking a quarterback early might not directly fulfill that mission, but it could be the right thing for the team being in position to succeed in the long run.

3 responses to “Brad Holmes can “see some advantage” to having young QB behind Jared Goff

  1. These guys signed a 6 year deal. Draft a QB in year 2. He sits year 3. Starts year 4, 5 and 6 behind our bad ass line everybody in their primes. By then you know what you have with everybody. If they wait, take one next year, sit him…he’s starting in year 5 of a 6 year rebuild? I don’t see it. They’re taking a QB.

  2. The best position for Goff to succeed is standing on the sideline holding a clip board. And if they do draft a QB, Goff can’t read defenses, at least quickly, that is not a good thing to be teaching a young QB.

  3. Of course theres an advantage because they know they have to find someone better than Goff. Having a pick at the back of round 1 gives them a chance at Ridder/Howell or if Corrall drops they could trade up but being that it’s the back of round 1 it’s not cost prohibitive if they see after a season it’s time to move on/or if their drafting so high next yr to have a chance at 1 of the more sure qb products coming out they can still move on.

