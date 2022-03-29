Brad Holmes says Lions have talked to a couple teams about trading down

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT
NFL: APR 27 2018 NFL Draft
Getty Images

The Lions are open to trading down from the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s draft, if the right offer comes along.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said they have talked about a trade, although those talks sound preliminary.

“Yeah, we’ve had dialogue with a couple of teams,” Holmes said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “I wouldn’t say it’s been a lot, but it has been a couple teams we’ve had some dialogue with.”

Holmes indicated that whether the Lions trade down may depend on whether another team values a quarterback enough to make a big move.

“We have our value of guys, including the quarterback position, but that doesn’t mean the other 31 teams have the same exact value,” Holmes said. “It just depends on how they value those quarterbacks in this year’s class. . . . It’s hard for me to say anything, because I don’t know how those other 31 teams are valuing these guys.”

This year’s quarterback class is considered weak, which means it’s unlikely that the Lions will see a major offer. If the Lions are looking to sell No. 2, they’ll need to sell at a discount.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Brad Holmes says Lions have talked to a couple teams about trading down

  1. This year’s quarterback class is considered weak, which means it’s unlikely that the Lions will see a major offer. If the Lions are looking to sell No. 2, they’ll need to sell at a discount.
    —————
    The class isnt nearly as weak as the media has made it out to be(and that fans have stuck with and continue to believe as fact). Willis, Corral and Ridder all 3 have the physical attributes and athleticism teams are looking for at qb. Pickett and Ridder both are ready to play now or soon and Howell has a really good deep ball and not far behind when it comes to readiness. People are confusing “weak” with there being no sure things. That’s not to say all these qbs are going to hit or even close to it but to call it weak is a misclassification.

  2. They should. Someone will jump up to reach for an OL or Malik Willis, and neither of those 2 DE’s are worth a #2 pick. Lions have plenty of needs in different positions, and thankfully the Lions can’t go full Matt Mullen and draft a WR this year

  3. I’m not sure much trading will happen this draft. Just not hearing much buzz about the potential franchise changing players out there. Hutchinson will be number 1. After that ???

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.