Brad Holmes says Lions have talked to a couple teams about trading down

The Lions are open to trading down from the No. 2 overall pick in next month’s draft, if the right offer comes along.

Lions General Manager Brad Holmes said they have talked about a trade, although those talks sound preliminary.

“Yeah, we’ve had dialogue with a couple of teams,” Holmes said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “I wouldn’t say it’s been a lot, but it has been a couple teams we’ve had some dialogue with.”

Holmes indicated that whether the Lions trade down may depend on whether another team values a quarterback enough to make a big move.

“We have our value of guys, including the quarterback position, but that doesn’t mean the other 31 teams have the same exact value,” Holmes said. “It just depends on how they value those quarterbacks in this year’s class. . . . It’s hard for me to say anything, because I don’t know how those other 31 teams are valuing these guys.”

This year’s quarterback class is considered weak, which means it’s unlikely that the Lions will see a major offer. If the Lions are looking to sell No. 2, they’ll need to sell at a discount.