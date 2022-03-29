Browns owners say they have received no “cold shoulder” for Deshaun Watson’s deal

Posted by Charean Williams on March 29, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
Getty Images

Despite the 22 civil lawsuits that Deshaun Watson faces, the Browns gave him a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract. That has created some grumbling among other teams.

Peter King reported this week that Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam could expect a cold shoulder from the rest of the league at the NFL owners meetings this week.

But the Haslams told the team’s beat writers Tuesday that they have received no negative reaction to Watson’s deal, which guarantees him $80 million more than any other player in NFL history.

“Normal. Yeah, I mean, really good,” Jimmy Haslam said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I saw Peter King’s story, and there may be people that don’t want to say something to your face, but we’ve had great interactions with the owners like we always do. So we’ve noticed no difference.”

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti publicly questioned the deal Tuesday, but it is unknown whether he spoke to his division rival about it.

“Yeah, I haven’t had anybody make any comments positive or negative,” Dee Haslam said.

Jimmy Haslam has talked to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about Watson, who Goodell said Tuesday will not be placed on the Commissioner Exempt List but could be suspended following a league investigation.

“I think it’s probably appropriate that stays between us, but we’ve had good conversations,” Haslam said of his conversations with Goodell. “He didn’t ask me like, ‘Why did you do this?’ It was more I was asking him about, ‘Well, where are we on the investigation?’”

10 responses to “Browns owners say they have received no “cold shoulder” for Deshaun Watson’s deal

  3. They were already hated by most of the league. The Watson deal changed nothing

  4. Tony Grossi always said Jimmy was overly concerned with the national media.Now that we know he reads Peter King I guess it still didn’t stop him from signing Watson.To that I say Give ’em hell Jimmy and Go Browns.

  5. Well, everything else he has said on the subject has been truthful…oh wait…..

  6. I’m sure Watson can find some massuese to rub and warm up those shoulders. Where’s the equity? #metooCleveland.

  7. The gambling money is going balloon the salary cap for everyone soon. They’re all soon going to be handing out guaranteed contracts like candy at Halloween.

  8. As opposed to how this gang of miscreants have been treated on a good day by the other owners. I can assure you there is no love from other talented ownership for this band of clowns in Cleveland. There would be no reason to give them a colder shoulder over Watson’s contract than they have already been shown.

  9. dejadoh says:

    March 29, 2022 at 7:47 pm

    I’m sure Watson can find some massuese to rub and warm up those shoulders. Where’s the equity? #metooCleveland

    Bob Kraft will send some descrete recommendations home with the Haslams to give to Watson.

  10. You have to wonder about the Haslems. Do they really believe 22 women are lying or do they know the guy is guilty and just not care? There really isn’t a way to come out looking like decent humans on this one.

