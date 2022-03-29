Cam Newton: I have teams interested in me, waiting on best fit

Getty Images

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said recently that the door remains open for a Cam Newton return in Carolina and that it would have to be the right fit for both sides in order for a deal to come together.

On Tuesday, Newton said that the Panthers are not the only team on his radar as he makes plans about the next steps in his career.

“I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton told Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

A look at the quarterback landscape doesn’t show openings that would leave Newton with both a good shot of winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play, so he’ll likely have to prioritize one over the other if he’s going to play this season.