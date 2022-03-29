Daniel Jones “should be ready to go” for Giants offseason workouts

Getty Images

The Giants have a new head coach in Brian Daboll and that means they are permitted to start their offseason work on April 4 rather than waiting a couple of weeks to get players back into the facility.

When the Giants do get to work on Monday, it looks like quarterback Daniel Jones will be joining them. Daboll said on Tuesday that Jones “should ready to go” after missing the final six games of last season with a neck injury.

One of the first orders of business will be continuing to work on ball security with a quarterback who has turned the ball over 49 times in 38 games.

“I don’t make excuses with everybody, starting with me, and I think you’ve got to really go back and dive into the cause of the turnovers,” Daboll said, via the team’s website. “Some are decision-making turnovers where we can fix or try to fix. Some are receivers fell down, there’s a tipped ball and some are really great plays by the defense. In terms of the interceptions and then in terms of the fumbles of why we’re fumbling and how we’re fumbling it, you do drill work to try to improve that. Again, to me, the most important thing come Monday is a fresh start for everybody.”

The Giants signed Tyrod Taylor, but their plan is for Jones to be the starting quarterback this year. Anything beyond that is very much up in the air, however, and Jones’ ability to make the most of this fresh start will be crucial to where things go in the future.