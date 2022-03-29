Eagles will bring back their classic green uniforms in 2023

Getty Images

On a day chock full of news, here’s one that easily may have been overlooked.

In 2023, the Eagles will be bringing back their classic Kelly Green uniforms.

They’ll be throwbacks (good) and not permanent uniforms (which would be even better). The Eagles switched from the bright, vibrant shade to a darker “midnight” green in 1996, not long after Jeffrey Lurie bought the team.

The move means that the Eagles are taking advantage of the NFL’s abandonment of the one-helmet rule, which limited the options of most teams for alternative uniforms. It also means that the team won’t be utilizing 1934 throwbacks that seemed to have been fashioned after the uniforms of the Brazilian soccer team.