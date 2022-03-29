Ethan Pocic agrees to terms with Browns

Getty Images

The Browns are adding a center to their roster as they move toward the 2022 season.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team has agreed to terms with Ethan Pocic. It’s a one-year deal in Cleveland for the former Seahawk.

Pocic was a 2017 second-round pick in Seattle and he appeared in 57 games for the Seahawks over the last five seasons. He started 40 of those games, including 24 over the last two seasons.

The Browns were committed to a change at center before agreeing to a deal with Pocic. They released JC Tretter earlier this month, which left Nick Harris as the top in-house option to take over in the middle of the line. Pocic gives them another possibility for the job.