Hard Knocks promo looks a lot like old Playmakers poster

Last night, I noticed the HBO promo for the Lions as the next team on Hard Knocks. It reminded me of another football-related image from years gone by.

The image looks like the old Playmakers poster. Not Playmakers the book, which you should buy (33 percent off, still) if you haven’t, but Playmakers the show. The show that was popular and critically acclaimed but that the NFL hated and, thus, squeezed ESPN to cancel. (And, yes, we picked Playmakers as the name of the book as a nod to how the NFL strong-armed one of its customers into dumping one of its shows.)

Look at the two images. Hard Knocks. Playmakers. The uniforms. The lighting. The relative anonymity of most people appearing in it.

One person who will be well known to Hard Knocks viewers is Jared Goff. The former Rams quarterback has been there and done that. It will be interesting to see whether he’ll be the unquestioned starter in Detroit come training camp, or whether he’ll be competing with a rookie or, perhaps, Baker Mayfield.

No, there’s no reason to think the Lions would pursue Mayfield. Yes, I continue to believe it would be awesome if the Lions get the quarterback who would bring the most swagger to the position since Bobby Layne.