Jameis Winston: I can do everything on the field

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston thinks he’s going to remove any doubts about his status as a franchise quarterback this season.

Winston, who was off to a good start last year before his season was derailed by a torn ACL, talked to the New Orleans media on Monday and said he’s feeling confident.

“I can do everything on the field,” Winston said, via NoLa.com. “I can do everything your favorite quarterback can do. Hopefully I’m your favorite quarterback. But I can. Like that’s just what my talent speaks for that.”

Winston says his focus is on rehabbing last year’s injury.

“I’ve been working and my mind has been focused on getting my knee healthy and coming back stronger than I’ve ever been,” Winston said.

The Saints were 5-2 in games Winston started last season, and Winston sounds confident that the Saints are going to be a better team than people think with him at the helm in 2022.