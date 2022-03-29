Jeffery Simmons “in that top group of guys” Titans want to keep around

Getty Images

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson didn’t confirm that the team will exercise its fifth-year option on defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons‘ contract when he spoke to reporters at the league meetings on Monday, but it certainly seems like a step the team will take before the May 2 deadline.

Simmons recorded 54 tackles and 8.5 sacks while starting every game in the regular season last year and then added three sacks in the team’s playoff loss to the Bengals. Robinson called Simmons a great player, teammate, and leader while saying he’s a player that they’d like to keep in town for a while.

“Jeff’s a good player,” Robinson said, via Ben Arthur of the Tennessean. “We want to keep as many good players as possible. He’s certainly in that top group of guys that we want to keep in Nashville.”

Simmons would be guaranteed $10.753 million for the 2023 season under the terms of the option and the team could sign him to a contract extension that runs beyond that year at any point.