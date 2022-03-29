Jets release Matt Ammendola

Getty Images

The Jets signed a pair of kickers in recent days and those developments meant the end of the road for another member of their roster.

Matt Ammendola kicked in 11 games for the Jets last season, but he’ll have to find somewhere else to kick in 2022. The Jets announced Ammendola’s release on Tuesday.

The Jets signed Greg Zuerlein and re-signed Eddy Pineiro to set up a kicking competition for the offseason that has no place for Ammendola.

Ammendola went 13-of-19 on field goals and 14-of-15 on extra points before being released in early December. He returned to the practice squad in January and signed a future contract with the team after the end of the season.

The Jets signed Alex Kessman after cutting Ammendola, but he was dropped after missing two extra points in his debut. Pineiro closed out the year as the kicker and will now try to hold off Zuerlein for a longer run in the role.