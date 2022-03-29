Jim Irsay: It was “very obvious” Colts had to move on from Carson Wentz

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2022, 2:31 PM EDT
Colts owner Jim Irsay says there was no doubt about the decision to trade Carson Wentz.

Irsay said today that the Colts knew they had to make a change after their disastrous Week 18 loss to the Jaguars.

“It’s just, for us, it was just it was something that we had to move away from as a franchise — it was very obvious,” Irsay said of the Wentz trade, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Irsay said the Colts explored everything in finding a new franchise quarterback, but it was clear that there was not going to be a Year 2 for Wentz in Indianapolis.

Eventually, the Colts traded for Matt Ryan, and Irsay believes the Colts have a winner in town. Irsay was eager to get Wentz out of town.

11 responses to “Jim Irsay: It was “very obvious” Colts had to move on from Carson Wentz

  1. The Commanders gave up 2 third round picks .. in the words of Jack Black “that’s so sad”

  3. Wow! I have NEVER heard an owner say anything like that about a player before. Its obvious Irsay thinks Wentz sports a big Massengill logo on his chest.

  4. Yeah, no coming back from a lefty throw for a pic in your own end zone in what was a playoff game. Ain’t gonna be no rematch!

  6. I’m sure Wentz will bring some much needed stability to the Washington Commodes.

  9. Why is Irsay considered such a great judge of QBs? For years they had Manning because they were bad and picked him high. Then they stunk again and got Andrew Luck. It’s not like the Colts are just so wise and savvy. I think Irsay got lucky twice and now he thinks he can do no wrong. Ryan has had a great career but he’s 38 and on the downside. The entire Internet has branded the Commanders idiots and the Colts geniuses. I’m not quite ready to buy that narrative. Regardless of all the snarky comments that will be made online the 2022-3 season will be played on the field and then we’ll see eh “won the trade.”. But it won’t be decided just because someone makes a clever comment online…

  11. Transferring Carson Yutz to the Washington Commodes has them “flush” with excitement!

