Joe Douglas: If right player presents himself, we’re going to strike

The Jets took a swing at landing Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Chiefs last week, but they didn’t connect and Hill will be playing for the Dolphins.

Coming up short in that bid won’t keep the Jets from taking another whack should another top-flight receiver become available this offseason. General Manager Joe Douglas didn’t discuss specific names, but told reporters on Tuesday that the team is “going to strike” if the right player becomes available the way that Hill did last week.

“You hear about names and you hear about rumors,” Douglas said, via Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com. “Until those opportunities become a little more concrete, that’s just what they are, rumors. Again, we weren’t expecting the opportunity to pop up that happened last week, but when it came available, we were ready. Again, in a situation that may be another player or another position, I feel like our pro staff and personnel staff do a great job of keeping everyone prepared, personnel and coaches, to get the evaluations in so that when those opportunities happen, we can jump right in and be aggressive.”

The Jets reportedly offered their two second-round picks and their third-rounder for Hill and the Chiefs would have accepted that package had Hill not preferred to go to Miami. They also have two first-round picks this year, so there’s a lot of draft capital for Douglas to use should any other big names hit the trade block in the coming weeks.