Joe Schoen: James Bradberry on the roster, will consider trade offers

Getty Images

The Giants came into the offseason in dreadful salary cap shape and trading cornerback James Bradberry was mentioned as a way to clear a considerable amount of cap space, but the team opted to use other avenues to clear room heading into free agency.

Making those moves got them under the cap, but they still need to clear more space if they’re going to sign all of their draft picks and that’s left the prospect of a Bradberry trade on the radar. Dealing him would clear $12.1 million and the prospect came up when Schoen met the media from the league meetings on Monday.

Schoen said Bradberry “can still play at a high level and he’s on our roster.” He answered affirmatively when asked if he expects that to remain the case, but stopped well short of any kind of guarantee about Bradberry’s future.

“I’m not gonna say that,” Schoen said, via Paul Schwartz of the New York Post. “I’m not going to say that about anybody. People have called about certain players and people have value. Again, he’s 28 years old, he’s two years removed from a Pro Bowl season and he’s still a high-caliber corner. I mean, if it’s the right offer and it makes sense for the New York Giants I got to consider it.”

If the Giants don’t trade or cut Bradberry, a contract extension would be the other path to realizing the cap relief they need. That final option hasn’t appeared to be a favored plan for the team, but it seems nothing is off the table regarding the cornerback.