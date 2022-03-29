Kansas City mayor wants to keep Chiefs as team considers a move to the suburbs

Getty Images

The Chiefs may be the next team in the hunt for a new stadium.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that the team has considered options in the state of Kansas, in the suburbs of Kansas City, Missouri, and that the Chiefs have been pitched by Kansas developers on stadium options.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter in response that he wants the Chiefs to remain in the city, where they’ve played since 1963.

“Kansas City has proudly hosted the Chiefs since the early 1960s,” Lucas wrote. “We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come.”

Given that Lucas wants to keep the Chiefs, it seems likely that the city’s taxpayers will be contributing to a renovation of Arrowhead Stadium if the Chiefs are going to play there.