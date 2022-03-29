Kansas City mayor wants to keep Chiefs as team considers a move to the suburbs

The Chiefs may be the next team in the hunt for a new stadium.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan told Kevin Clark of TheRinger.com that the team has considered options in the state of Kansas, in the suburbs of Kansas City, Missouri, and that the Chiefs have been pitched by Kansas developers on stadium options.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter in response that he wants the Chiefs to remain in the city, where they’ve played since 1963.

“Kansas City has proudly hosted the Chiefs since the early 1960s,” Lucas wrote. “We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come.”

Given that Lucas wants to keep the Chiefs, it seems likely that the city’s taxpayers will be contributing to a renovation of Arrowhead Stadium if the Chiefs are going to play there.

6 responses to “Kansas City mayor wants to keep Chiefs as team considers a move to the suburbs

  1. They are already basically in the suburbs, even though it’s technically within the city limits, as it’s impossible to get out there if you didn’t have a car.

  3. Isn’t it time for a name change, as well?? The Kansas City Barbecues has a nice ring to it.

  4. i have never been to Arrowhead, but have heard it is a wonderful place to take in a game – from the lot outside to the upper deck. The old Giants Stadium was a great place to take in a game and was replaced by an ugly grey lifeless corporate user-unfriendly mega-dump where the numbers on the players’ back are barely visible to upper deck patrons. I hope that if the Chiefs move, they preserve the atmosphere for all their fans and not just create a corporate box playground. I am not against the chase for the almighty dollar, but the cost is to the game that I love. And don’t even get me started on paying for the right to pay for tickets……

  6. I’ve been to several stadiums, including Arrowhead more than once. It’s a dump. Do everyone a favor and tear it down.

