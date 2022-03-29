Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray: We’re in a good place

USA TODAY Sports

Last week, quarterback Kyler Murray seemed to take a step toward reconciliation with the Cardinals when he told reporters that his social-media scrub had nothing to do with the organization.

Whether that claim is true or not, the temperature appears to have cooled on the situation with Murray and Arizona.

At the NFL’s annual meeting on Tuesday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was all positive when describing where he and the organization are with the 2019 No. 1 overall pick.

“We’re in a good place,” Kingsbury said. “That’s the business side of it. I stay out of his things for the most part. But as far as our relationship, it’s always been great. And we see him as the long-term future and I know he feels the same way.”

Murray is eligible for a contract extension after completing his third season. His agent released a lengthy statement in late February that spoke to Murray’s desire to be the Cardinals’ long-term quarterback, but noted Arizona’s actions would speak louder than words.

Through three seasons, Murray has compiled a 22-23-1 record. He’s completed 67 percent of his passes for 11,480 yards with 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,786 yards with 20 TDs.