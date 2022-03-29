Matt Rhule: I think one of these quarterbacks will be a top 10 pick

Getty Images

The Panthers were in the hunt for Deshaun Watson before the Browns acquired him in a trade last week and that means there will be continued speculation about moves they might make at the quarterback position this offseason.

One possible route they could go is the draft and head coach Matt Rhule was at the Pro Day workouts of several top prospects before coming to this week’s league meetings. He checked out Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, and Matt Corral go through their workouts and said “they’re all impressive” when asked about his impressions.

The team plans to meet with all three prospects again as they try to figure out if one is worth taking at No. 6 overall. Rhule was asked if he thinks any of them is deserving of going so early in the draft.

“I think one of those quarterbacks will be a top 10 pick,” Rhule said, via Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com.

There’s a wide range of opinions of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft, but the views of the teams picking early in the draft will be the crucial ones. There will be a lot of talk about those views over the next month, but true intentions won’t be known until they’re on the clock.