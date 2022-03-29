Owners approve overtime rule change for the postseason

Posted by Charean Williams on March 29, 2022, 12:42 PM EDT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
NFL owners approved a proposal to change its overtime rules for the postseason. Both teams now will be guaranteed a possession in overtime in the playoffs before the game becomes sudden death.

The Chiefs’ thrilling 42-36 overtime victory over the Bills in the divisional round reignited the debate about the league’s overtime rules. The Chiefs scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime to deny Josh Allen and the Bills from seeing the ball in the extra period.

Under the new rules, the Bills would have gotten a possession after the Chiefs either tried a PAT or a two-point conversion.

Owners considered two proposals Tuesday.

The Titans’ proposal allowed for the team with the first possession in overtime to win only with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion. The Colts and Eagles’ proposal, guaranteeing a possession for each team, is the one that passed.

So it seems that the team that wins the coin toss in overtime may choose to kick, rather than receive, so that it knows exactly what it needs for a tie and what it needs for a win.

29 responses to “Owners approve overtime rule change for the postseason

  4. After the first overtime game where both teams score touchdowns on their first possession and the first team wins on their second overtime possession with a field goal you will hear calls for another rule change!

  7. Well, at least there are no goofy “pick your starting spot” or “everybody starts at the opposing teams 40 yard line” type of rules.

    This will be remembered as the rule change because “Josh Allen didn’t get the ball in OT” situation that occurred.

    But don’t forget that this all started when the Saints were “Booth Reviewed” down the field multiple times so they could kick their winning FG.

    Now this should be known as the Brett Favre Rule w/ the Josh Allen twist.

  8. What happens if the team that kicks off to start OT recovers an onside kick and they then just kick a FG. Is the game then over.

  10. If they want to make this change, they should put the 10-minute overtime period back to 15 minutes. The team that possesses the ball first will put a premium on burning the clock. A good running game drive can eat up 8 minutes of clock or more.

  11. I think you meant the opposite… “So it seems likely that the team that wins the coin toss in overtime now will chose to receive, rather than kick, so it knows exactly what it needs for a tie and what it needs for a win.”

  12. Looks like you meant to say that the team winning the coin toss would choose to kick, not receive. It is still the wrong decision because you still want the first possession that is sudden death.

  13. So it seems likely that the team that wins the coin toss in overtime now will chose to receive, rather than kick, so it knows exactly what it needs for a tie and what it needs for a win.

    —-
    I think you mean that the other way around?

  17. This is so weak. From sudden death to >Both teams possess ball with the TD ending game to >Everyone gets a trophy. After 3 hours of chances everyone gets another chance

    It’s reactionary and codependent

  18. How is this any more “fair”?

    The team that has the second possession has a HUGE advantage. They can play 4 down football if they need to because they know exactly what they need to do. The first team can’t do that.

    It’s not as simple a fix as it’s been made to be.

  19. So everyone gets a trophy? SMFH. It’s simple, win the coin toss, score and win. Lose the coin toss, stop them with your defense then let your offense score and win. Why are we changing the basic fundamentals of Football which is defense vs. offense?

  20. So it seems likely that the team that wins the coin toss in overtime now will chose to receive, rather than kick, so it knows exactly what it needs for a tie and what it needs for a win.

    Say what and it’s choose not chose

  22. Great….now when both team A and Team B score on their possessions and Team a scores again people will whine that team B should have had another chance

  23. After both teams get a possession and the first team drives the field and kicks a FG to win in sudden death arent we going to be right back where we started with the “it’s not fair” whining?

  24. It’s called how about playing some defense and make a stop since defense is also part of the game. I guess if both teams score in overtime they’ll have to keep playing till they tie again and then keep playing some more. Five hour games! Yay!

  25. So in last years playoff game – the Bills likely score – but then kickoff to chiefs – and likely get a fg and win , so it still mostly comes down to who wins the coin toss .

  26. Remember when Cincy shut down the Chiefs in the first possession of OT, then took the ball from them, drove down the field, and won the game? Me too. Don’t act like it’s impossible. This rule change is ridiculous.

