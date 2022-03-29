Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson trade: Things change

Getty Images

It was less than three weeks ago that Pete Carroll said the Seahawks had “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson. They traded Wilson to the Broncos on March 8.

“Things change,” Carroll said Tuesday. “There was a long period in there working it. I didn’t have the intention of going crazy, but we looked at the opportunity. Once we got a good look at it, there was reason. We got a really good deal, so we went ahead and made it. It took a long time to get to that, though. We had a long process where I didn’t think we would do it. It was such a complicated trade to make.”

Broncos G.M. George Paton has said it was a month of negotiations between the sides, and a source told PFT the Seahawks initiated the contact.

So the Broncos finally have their franchise quarterback (and a 2022 fourth-round choice), and the Seahawks have quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks (2022 — No. 9 overall — and 2023), two second-round picks (2022 — No. 40 overall — and 2023) and a 2022 fifth-round selection.