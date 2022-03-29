Randy Gregory had arthroscopic surgery on shoulder

Getty Images

Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory‘s eventful offseason includes a trip to the operating room.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that Gregory recently had arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder. A rotator cuff repair was the reason for the procedure and the expectation is that Gregory will be ready for the start of the season.

Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos earlier this month after backing out of an agreement to re-sign with the Cowboys.

The shoulder was evaluated during his physical with Denver and the treatment plan was agreed to by Gregory and the team as they looked for a way to ensure he’ll be pain-free come the regular season.