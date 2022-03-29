Rashaan Evans visiting Falcons

Getty Images

Linebacker Rashaan Evans will be saying hello to a couple of familiar faces on his next free agent visit.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Evans will visit the Falcons on Tuesday. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and defensive coordinator Dean Pees were both Titans assistants before making their way to Atlanta and Evans has spent his entire four-year career in Tennessee.

Evans, who also visited the Jaguars this month, started 50 of the 59 games he played for the Titans. He has 317 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in those appearances.

The Falcons saw Foye Oluokun leave for Jacksonville early in free agency and Evans would likely slide into the spot that he vacated in the Atlanta defense.