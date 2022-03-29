Robert Kraft: It bothers me that Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in three years

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2022, 10:27 AM EDT
Going three years without winning a playoff game isn’t exactly a historic dry spell. The Lions have gone 30 years without a playoff win (and had gone more than 30 years without a playoff win before that one), while the Dolphins have gone 21 years and the Raiders 19. But in New England, three years feels like a long time.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that his team losing in the wild card round in 2019 and 2021, and not making the playoffs at all in 2020, has him upset.

“I’m a Patriot fan, big time, first,” Kraft said. “And more than anything, it bothers me that we haven’t been able to win a playoff game in the last three years. And I’m happy that we had, I think, a great draft last year, and it made up for what happened the previous four years or so. I look forward to hopefully having a great draft this year. That’s the only way you can build your team long term and consistently to have a chance of winning, is having a good draft.”

Bill Belichick makes the draft decisions in New England, and Kraft is acknowledging that Belichick’s recent track record hasn’t been great. But Kraft seems to think the franchise is moving in the right direction after a 10-7 season in 2021.

34 responses to “Robert Kraft: It bothers me that Patriots haven’t won a playoff game in three years

  5. Wait, am I understanding this correctly? The Detroit Lions have won one play-off game in 60 years? 60 years?!?

  6. IMO, it’s time for him to shut his mouth and step down. I’ve said this for years. The owners continue to have meetings without you behind your back and you still haven’t figured that out yet.

    I am sorry, but you can’t be talking badly about people who you employ in that locker room who are on your team who are good players in the 2019 draft. It’s preposterous.

    And, YOU are the one who bent over for Goodell and allowed him to cheat our team TWICE in the last 5 years with stealing draft picks, full well knowing which owners are behind the cheating. You just keep capitulating so you can keep your seat at the big boy table. That’s more important to you than publicly scolding Roger Goodell and the cheating owners who have tried to cheat your product for 15 years.

    There’s nothing wrong with Meyers, Harris, Bailey, and some other recent draft picks even in 2020 like Dugger and Onwenu, etc. 2-3 good players per draft is what you should expect, Bob. Are they A+ drafts? Absolutely not. But, they aren’t bad yields when comparing other franchises who either have no young talent or very little. At least the Pats have numerous building blocks from the last 3 drafts. It’s nice to not be cheated, Bob.

    Belichick has to be annoyed at these comments. I would be.

  7. It just hit you that Brady’s not your quarterback anymore? Get use to your new normal.

  8. The Dolphins and Bills have dominated the Pats for the past few years both 4-2. This makes it tough to even get a Wild Card.

  10. Since the last super bowl 3 years is nothing Hes just showing his passion for the ballclub hell that’s why he bought them. he loves the team and knew he could make them a dynasty bringing us many superbowls appearances and wins along the way.

  11. Soon they’ll have to worry about even making the playoffs. Belichik spent BILLIONS in Free Agency and what do they have to show for it?

    Belichik is a terrible GM and Brady masked that.

  12. He got spoiled. He’s used to relaxing and having things masterfully taken care of by the best in the business without having to get his own hands dirty. It’s frustrating to suddenly lose that level of service and be stuck with lots of build-up and no satisfaction. Maybe he needs someone young and fresh to rekindle that energy and excitement.

  13. nhpats2011 says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:38 am
    Kraft realizes that Brady was the cog that made the machine run…..

    206Rate This

    ——————-

    No, no. Mac Jones is a winner. Joe Burrow is a winner. Herbert will probably be a winner.

    Stafford just won a SB. Other QBs win. Your man lust is creepy. Obviously. Very creepy.

    It’s always run through BB. The greatest 1st rd pick in NFL history.

    NE didn’t win a playoff game in 2009 or 2010 either. It’s called rebuilding and you morons whined the same way back then, too, without patience and an understanding of how it works.

    I’ll take BB all day long in this process over any GM or Coach in NFL history. Period. End of discussion.

    NE has 102 mil in cap space in 2023 and will be in the playoffs this year as well looking to take another small step.

  14. Oh, cry me a river, Bobby. Guy is finally without a once-in-a-century quarterback and is back on earth with the rest of us mortals. Get out of here.

  15. Considering those years were with Cam, and the emergence of an amazing rookie talent, I wouldn’t get too upset there, Krafty.
    Imagine being the Dolphins, who haven’t won anything
    for 50 years, or the Bills, who won their last
    Superbowl— Oh, my goodness! NEVER! Ha! Never! Yes, really!

    Every year we hear the same tough talk from the AFC East underlings, wake me up when one wins something.

  16. rkt4mayor says:
    March 29, 2022 at 10:32 am
    Belichick on the hot seat?


    Nah.

    But I think having no coordinators will turn out to be a mess. Hopefully I’m wrong.

  17. Your daily reminder that Cheatin Tom Brady’s career passer rating against a Belichick defense is lower than Tim Tebow’s.

    The fan club hates it when you point that out. 🤭

  18. Mac Jones made the Pro Bowl in his rookie year. He will only get better and will be in New England for 15+ years. With the most important position solidified and Belichick doing what GOATs do, the Patriots will be fine. Not Buffalo fine, at present, but OK fine.

  19. @Touchback6, you need to realize BB isn’t infallible. He’s made some good decisions, but his drafting from 2016-2020 was not that good. He didn’t plan for the future after Brady, Gilmore and Thuney. He clearly didn’t plan for the coaching brain drain this offseason either. He’s not perfect, and now has his work cut out for him. And Kraft, as his boss, can make whatever comments he wants.

  20. Well if they do get to the playoffs the Jets will be happy to knock them out AGAIN.

  21. He’s just now realizing how much of it was Brady and how little of it was Belichick. Bill thought he didn’t need Brady and wanted to show the world how smart he was by letting Brady go. He didn’t think he’d miss a beat. How smart is he now. He lets Brady go and he wins a Super Bowl with Tampa.

    Their roster is nothing special. Even with all the money they spent in free agency last year (on mediocre players), it didn’t make much of a difference. I don’t see how they are going to be better this year after letting two OL go as well as the others.

    If it came down to keeping BB or TB maybe Kraft made the wrong decision. Brady has made Bruce Arians look like a great coach. Think about that for a while. BB has won nothing without TB.

    ———

    What do Burrow, Hebert and Stafford have to do with my statement? The fact is that Brady is the reason players wanted to come and play with the Pats. Brady for it done with average WRs and even made some of them great. Brady gave the Pats the lead in both SBs against the Giants only to watch BBs defense fail. And Brady played the game of his life against the Eagles only to watch BB’s defense play one of the worst games in SB history. It’s why he walked, and went on to win another SB with a team that had not made the postseason in over a decade. Meanwhile the Pats haven’t won squat. And Kraft sees all of this.

  23. Mac Jones made the Pro Bowl in his rookie year.

    Ehhhh… he was picked as an alternate that’s not quite the same as “made it”.

    One step at a time. I am expecting a second year improvement. The throws to the outside need a lot of work. Let’s see how much that part of his game improved.

    _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    Will be in the playoffs… I believe the Pats were 3-7 against teams that finished the season with a winning record. need I remind you about the playoffs? Yes, they have a lot of money next year to spend. The market has also gone crazy for certain free agent positions. How much will it cost to get players similar to those they lost in the off-season? Butler is no Jackson. Enjoy another season of N’Keal Harry.

  26. Daily reminder that Belichick has a losing career record minus Brady and is 0-1 against him head to head. With such a sub par coach Kraft will need to get used to not winning playoff games.

  27. But Stidham is the future of the Patriots! How many times did we here that from the creepy Millennial?

  28. Lol, every other team has been making deals like a Wall Street broker 15 minutes before the closing bell, and BB the chess player just sits quietly and is playing checkers. Maybe the chess player has finally realized no one wants to come to New England since Brady left and no one wants to play for BB

  33. Mac Jones is just good enough to keep the Pats drafting in the mid-teens for the next decade.

  34. Mac Jones will likely never break the top 5 QB’s in the AFC – maybe not even the top 10. People reference previous Pats’ rebuilds, but those were all built around the greatest QB of all time.

    Kraft may have to get used to this for awhile. He has an nice trophy case to look at, so that should help.

