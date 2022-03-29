Ryan Poles on trading Nick Foles: We’re working on it

Posted by Josh Alper on March 29, 2022, 1:11 PM EDT
The Bears signed Trevor Siemian as a free agent last week and the move to add another quarterback to the roster led many to wonder if Chicago will now try to trade Nick Foles.

General Manager Ryan Poles didn’t play coy when asked about that at the league meetings in Florida this week. Poles confirmed that the team is looking to make a deal involving the veteran quarterback, but that nothing has materialized thus far.

“Nothing has popped up right now, but we’re working on it,” Poles said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Hopefully something pops up.”

Foles didn’t play well in starting runs with the Jaguars and Bears in 2019 and 2020 and would likely have been cut already if not for the $7.6 million-plus in dead money they’d incur by releasing him. That doesn’t inspire much hope about trade interest, but, with a $4 million roster bonus already paid, the Bears have plenty reason to try to see if they can find something in return for him.

10 responses to “Ryan Poles on trading Nick Foles: We’re working on it

  3. Keep him if nobody will trade for him right now. You can get something later in the year for him.

  4. Poles is doing a rebuild the proper way — tearing things down to the foundation vs. slapping some paint over a bunch of crumbling drywall. Which doesn’t mean it will be easy to watch. My read on the 2022 Bears is that they’re going to have a pretty bad record — possibly worse than last year — but they will be easier to watch and much more likeable than the squads of the past two years have been thanks to competent coaching and players who are playing for more than a check.

    The Bears are going nowhere until Rodgers leaves Green Bay anyway, so Bears fans should bite down when it gets ugly this season (which it will at times) but find a few young players to pull for and treat 2022 like a 5-month preseason for ’23.

  5. Whether it’s a trade or signing, you’d think Jacksonville could bring in Foles to back up and mentor Trevor Lawrence. He obviously knows Pederson’s offense better than anybody.

  6. Yeah, great tactical move, signing Siemian before the trade. That really upped the Bears’ leverage — now no teams surely will just wait till he’s released.

  8. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    March 29, 2022 at 1:14 pm
    The Panthers should trade for him. Foles owns Brady.

    ______________________________

    Buc’s fan here. Nick Foles doesn’t own Brady. Perhaps you’re thinking of Eli Manning.

  9. “Foles didn’t play well in starting runs with the Jaguars and Bears in 2019 and 2020”

    Correction – “Foles didn’t play well for two lousy, terribly-coached teams”. Funny how that always tends to be the case with QBs.

    He deserves a better team. He’s a rare backup that could actually elevate your team when the chips are down or in the playoffs. Colts, 49ers, Steelers, Bengals, Broncos, Cowboys – teams actually in contention who want to stay in contention if something happens to their QB1.

