Ryan Poles on trading Nick Foles: We’re working on it

The Bears signed Trevor Siemian as a free agent last week and the move to add another quarterback to the roster led many to wonder if Chicago will now try to trade Nick Foles.

General Manager Ryan Poles didn’t play coy when asked about that at the league meetings in Florida this week. Poles confirmed that the team is looking to make a deal involving the veteran quarterback, but that nothing has materialized thus far.

“Nothing has popped up right now, but we’re working on it,” Poles said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Hopefully something pops up.”

Foles didn’t play well in starting runs with the Jaguars and Bears in 2019 and 2020 and would likely have been cut already if not for the $7.6 million-plus in dead money they’d incur by releasing him. That doesn’t inspire much hope about trade interest, but, with a $4 million roster bonus already paid, the Bears have plenty reason to try to see if they can find something in return for him.