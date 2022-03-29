Sean McVay confirms Aaron Donald will return in 2022

Getty Images

Aaron Donald is ready to run it back.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed during his Tuesday press conference at the annual league meeting that Donald has told the franchise he plans to play in 2022.

A report emerged just before Super Bowl LVI that Donald would consider retiring if Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati. While the Rams won, Donald apparently isn’t done.

But Los Angeles is planning to address Donald’s contract. The three-time defensive player of the year signed a six-year, $135 million extension just before the start of the 2018 season. But at this point, Donald’s outplayed that deal.

“Well it’s a huge priority for us,” McVay said. “I know that our group is working with [Donald’s agent] Todd France and trying to get that figured out. Feel really good about Aaron’s excitement about coming back and continuing to lead the way for us. But that is a piece that we do want to be able to get figured out for him. And I think he’s deserving of it. And so, we’re in the process of working through that right now.”

Donald has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons and has been a first-team All-Pro in the last seven. He recorded 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits along with four forced fumbles and four pass breakups in the 2021 regular season. He then had 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and nine QB hits in four postseason games as the Rams won Super Bowl LVI.