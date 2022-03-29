Sean McVay: It’s a big deal to get Matthew Stafford extension done

Getty Images

The Rams traded for quarterback Matthew Stafford last year, hoping he was the missing piece to winning a Super Bowl.

Stafford proved them right in 2021, helping lead Los Angeles to a victory over Cincinnati last month for a championship. And now the Rams have rewarded Stafford with a reported four-year, $160 million extension that includes $135 million guaranteed — locking him in with the club through the 2026 season.

At the annual league meeting on Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay said getting the Stafford extension done was “a big deal.”

“Anytime you’re able to solidify the quarterback position for years to come, especially when you’ve got a guy like Matthew, that’s big. And you can really see that,” McVay said. “I thought he did a great job working with our group. I think that says a lot about him where he did a great job working in coordination with our group to do a deal that [says], hey, he deserves all the credit. But I think he also has a big-picture understanding of, how can we structure this in a way that allows us to continue to surround him with good players? We’re very fortunate for that.”

Starting all 17 games, Stafford completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He then completed 70 percent of his postseason throws for 1,188 yards with nine touchdowns and three picks en route to winning Super Bowl LVI.