Sean McVay: Rams still have interest in Bobby Wagner

Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner has been a free agent for three weeks, and so far there doesn’t appear to be a team willing to meet his asking price. But multiple teams are interested, at the right price.

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed today that his team does have interest in Wagner.

McVay called Wagner a “special player” and described the Rams as “definitely interested” while also saying that Wagner had generated interest from other teams and had to weigh his own options.

It seems unlikely that the Rams would give Wagner the one-year, $11 million contract he is reportedly seeking, as the Rams don’t have a lot of salary cap space. But McVay wants to make it clear that there’s a roster spot available in Los Angeles for Wagner if he wants it.