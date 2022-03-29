Steelers signing Genard Avery to one-year contract

Getty Images

The Steelers are set to add another linebacker to their roster.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a one-year contract with linebacker Genard Avery. No other terms have been reported.

Avery was a 2018 fifth-round pick in Cleveland and posted 4.5 sacks in 16 games as a rookie. His run with the Browns ended with an October 2019 trade to the Eagles, however, and Avery spent the last two-plus seasons in Philadelphia.

He started 12 games last season and ended the year with 43 tackles and a sack.

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are set to be the starting outside linebackers for the Steelers. Avery will join Derrek Tuszka as backup options for the team to consider heading into next season.