Steve Bisciotti: Deshaun Watson’s guaranteed contract will make other negotiations harder

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2022, 4:41 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson
Getty Images

We noted yesterday that other owners are surely not happy with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam’s decision to give Deshaun Watson a big raise and a fully guaranteed contract. Now one owner has confirmed that.

Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said today that the Browns’ decision to give Watson that five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract is not a positive development from Bisciotti’s perspective.

“I don’t know that he should’ve been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that’s something that is groundbreaking, and it’ll make negotiations harder with others,” Bisciotti said.

It’s easy to see why other franchise quarterbacks will be salivating at the idea of going to their teams and demanding a contract as good as Watson’s — and why other owners will be loathe to go along with the precedent set by Haslam and the Browns.

For Watson to be rewarded with such a lucrative guaranteed contract after refusing to play last year and being accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women is certainly a bad look for the NFL. But now that the Browns have shown what a franchise quarterback is worth — even a franchise quarterback with those kinds of red flags — plenty of other franchise quarterbacks will be looking for similarly lucrative guaranteed deals.

38 responses to “Steve Bisciotti: Deshaun Watson’s guaranteed contract will make other negotiations harder

  2. I could have sworn that Kirk Cousins was the first player to have a fully-guaranteed contract

  3. It’s actually genius by the Browns. All the other top quarterbacks that are due, will have to now get paid. Browns didn’t set the standard……look back over the years and you keep seeing salaries and contacts going up. Genius. Now Murray, Burrough, Lamar Jackson, etc., will get higher salaries and Watson won’t be the lone ranger.

  4. Teams would have to put the money in escrow too. Does anyone see Baltimore or Cincinnati having the ability to put $200 million in escrow? The bigger market teams will have no problem.

  5. There’s a big difference between giving a guaranteed contract to a 27 year-old elite QB like Watson and a 38 year-old elite QB such as Aaron Rodgers. Those older bodies just don’t heal anymore, while Watson is young enough that he likely hasn’t reached his peak yet. You’re getting a Hall of Famer in his Hall of Fame seasons.

  7. As long as the supply of competent QBs is small and demand exceeds supply, teams are going to be held hostage for YUGE salaries, guarantees, and no-trade clauses.

    The way out is to increase the supply of ready to play QBs. I think Bisciotti has an EXCELLENT number two in Huntley who shows he can jump in relatively seamlessly. I suspect that is playing into negotiations with Jackson.

    NFL teams do not not develop QB2 – QB4s for the most part. They do not rise up. If only they had a development league….

  8. Gimme a break please. You want some cheese with that whine Biscotti? Organizations worth billions crying about paying the people who make them more rich.

  9. The answer is all owners stop giving guaranteed contracts, period. No collusion necessary, just do not do it. Put the players in their place, where there is no alternative but accept contracts that are not guaranteed.

  13. Who said 4-12 Watson was elite and just wait until the nfl is fully guaranteed they don’t want to play now just wait !!

  14. What on earth has it got to do with Bisciotti ?.
    What teams pay their players , and how they comply with the salary cap , is nothing whatsoever to do with another franchise.

  15. jeremycrowhurst says:
    March 29, 2022 at 4:53 pm

    There’s a big difference between giving a guaranteed contract to a 27 year-old elite QB like Watson and a 38 year-old elite QB such as Aaron Rodgers. Those older bodies just don’t heal anymore, while Watson is young enough that he likely hasn’t reached his peak yet. You’re getting a Hall of Famer in his Hall of Fame seasons.

    ————————————————————————
    There’s a big difference between a HoF resume and Watson’s. Never won a playoff game beyond Wild Card round, 0 All-Pros, 0 MVPs, significant character questions. And a lot of other really talented young QBs playing for much better run organizations than the Browns. Yes he’s only 26, but let’s hold off on fitting him for a gold jacket until he’s actually done something.

  17. I believe the phrase someone should utter to these billionaires is: “Suck it up, buttercup”.

  18. How can teams hire a minority including women for offensive position if they dont know what a woman is?

  19. Yea. Way to go Haslam’s. Good luck trying to find a trading partner for Baker Mayfield because I’m sure their are owners just lining up to help you out after that insane contract. I think Jimmy Haslam was so angry when Mayfield didn’t give him and audience that he told the front office to get him Watson “no matter what” because of spite. You do not do business through spite (unless your on Wall Street because finance is a blood sport). MY Browns I fear have done damage to to the NFL that will ripple through their franchise for decades. After all… IT WOULDN’T BE THE FIRST TIME !

  20. Oh no! We’re turning into every other business in the world! We might have to start paying the actual amount of our employees’ contracts!

  21. As long as the Browns meet their salary cap requirements it’s of no concern to the other owners.

  22. jeremycrowhurst says:
    March 29, 2022 at 4:53 pm
    … You’re getting a Hall of Famer in his Hall of Fame seasons.

    Not with Watson you’re not. Maybe Burrow could turn out to be HoF. He’s closer than Deshaun anyway.

  23. Kirk Cousins was the first player to have a fully-guaranteed contract, a 3 year $84 million contract with Minnesota at $28 million a year in 2018. And he received a second fully-guaranteed contract, a 2 year $66 million contract extension at $33 million a year in 2020. This year he signed a fully-guaranteed contract 1 year $35 million extension. That’s 3 fully-guaranteed contracts covering 6 years for a total of $185 million… So, why is every report calling it the first one and making such a big deal of it. Rodgers’ just got what was a fully-guaranteed contract 2 year extension at $124 million with a couple of extra years that are voidable for cap purposes, he is fully-guaranteed to receive $150 million over the next 3 years. Really. What is the real issue here… Top QB contracts are always paid in full, fully-guaranteed or not… unless a career ending injury happens and that has only happened once in the 1990´s… or the QB retires which is equally rear… More smoke and mirrors…

  24. Someday it may make sense to have a Cap for QB’s and a cap for the rest of the team. Let the teams be built with say something like the 200 million now, and for the QB’s go ahead knock yourself out pay them what you need to as that positions economics are such an outlier, with some not to exceed guarantee per year.

  25. Can’t help but feel like Biscotti is projecting how others felt about him when he gave Flacco $120mil.

    Realizing how that contract sandbags the Ravens ongoing negotiations with their lesser, about-to-be-overpaid QB honestly makes the risk further worth it for the Browns.

    Yet another example of the Ravens waiting too long to secure their franchise QB.

  26. This is why the Browns, despite a talented roster, will always under perform. The people at the top have no clue how to manage the cap or their talent.

  27. smoothrobinva says:
    March 29, 2022 at 5:08 pm
    Who said 4-12 Watson was elite and just wait until the nfl is fully guaranteed they don’t want to play now just wait !!
    ————————————————————————————————————-
    It’s obvious you don’t watch football. Please look at his yards, completion percentage, anything. 4-12 with a number one receiver traded away and almost the league’s worst defense. I’m sure you thought Barry Sanders was horrible as well. Look at all those losing Lions’ seasons. Right? Barry must’ve sucked. Right? Just using your thinking.

  28. tommyfromambridge says:
    March 29, 2022 at 5:31 pm
    Someday it may make sense to have a Cap for QB’s and a cap for the rest of the team. Let the teams be built with say something like the 200 million now, and for the QB’s go ahead knock yourself out pay them what you need to as that positions economics are such an outlier, with some not to exceed guarantee per year.

    ———————

    And take away the risk teams have to shoulder when they give their QB dumb contracts??? Never.

    You think teams with SB winning franchise QBs should have the same amount of money to spend on the remaining roster, as a team with two competing backup-quality QBs? Yikes.

  29. It’s all fun and games until the Browns are unable to re-sign offensive linemen and defensive backs because they’ve overpaid for a QB who can’t do it alone.

  30. Oh cry me a river. Maybe Art Modell shouldn’t have moved the Browns to Baltimore. The arm of karma is a long one.

  31. If the Browns and Haslem are the first to do it, I am just going to assume its a bad idea and wont work out.

  32. The only team it really affects is Denver, Russ will require at least 5 year 60 million a year fully guaranteed contract, so $300 million up front for the new owner. Lamar just like Watson still haven’t shown they are actually “franchise QB’s” the Brown’s do stupid things that is why they are so bad, the Ravens can join them by being stupid and giving Lamar a high dollar fully guaranteed contract and then realize that he doesn’t have the talent to be an upper level QB, patience is the better option. They would better of drafting another QB and letting Lamar leave, guessing not to many teams would be lining up to sign him as a starting QB.

  33. Could the Browns have pulled a fast one to intentionally harm other teams in the future in a way to bring everyone down to the Browns’ level of on-field performance? The team did what squirrels do for winter – squirreled away nuts – only they did draft picks – then they obtain a man of questionable character and paid him an outrageous price setting the bar for the QB market to that level. DeeShawn has done nothing while in the NFL – he’s done about what Kirk Cousins did in the same length of service time – yet he’s blown open the market for QB’s in the future. Right now you don’t have to be a winner to get huge guaranteed money. You just have to have a life that matters.

  35. Being the overbid on a giant free agent contract AND bringing a bunch of sexual misconduct allegations into the organization in one fell swoop. Is Haslem being mentored by Dan Snyder?

  37. It’s called inflation. The rest of the world is dealing with it, so you can too.

  38. Pete Franklin used to say ‘Screw the Yankees’ …I say ‘Screw the Ravens’….1995 karma.

