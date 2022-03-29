Steve Bisciotti: Lamar Jackson approach to contract “unique as hell”

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s lack of urgency for a contract extension has been a frequent talking point around the team over the last couple of years and it remained one when team owner Steve Bisciotti spoke to reporters at the league meetings on Tuesday.

Bisciotti called Jackson’s approach to contractual matters “unique as hell” and said that he has doubts that the team is going to sign Jackson to a new deal before next season is underway.

“Unless he has a change of heart and calls [General Manager] Eric [DeCosta] and says ‘I’m ready.’ Eric can’t keep calling him and say, ‘You really need to get in here.’ That’s not a G.M.’s job,” Bisciotti said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

Bisciotti also offered his view of why Jackson may be approaching contract talks in this manner.

“The kid is so obsessed with winning a Super Bowl, that I think deep down, he doesn’t think he’s worthy. I think he wants that to say, ‘Now, I deserve to be on top,'” Bisciotti said.

Whatever the reason for his stance, Jackson is on track to play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2022. With franchise tags at their disposal, the Ravens won’t be at any great risk of losing Jackson even if he doesn’t come around on a contract but a wrong turn or two could leave the Ravens with second thoughts about a full commitment by the time he is ready to come to the table.