Tennessee governor proposes $500 million in taxpayer money for new stadium

Getty Images

The rich keep getting richer. And they keep getting other people to pay for the places where they generate more riches.

According to the Associated Press, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has proposed $500 million in public bonds to finance construction of a new stadium for the Titans.

The Tennesseean reports that the Titans initially wanted a simple renovation, but that the politicians became intrigued by the possibility of a covered stadium, so that other events could be conducted in the venue — including perhaps the Super Bowl. The Titans don’t want a roof on the existing facility.

The news comes a day after politicians in Buffalo agreed to pay $850 million for a new Bills stadium. Lawmakers are wiling to do it, even if those who vote for them would generally not go along with it. In a simple Twitter poll that was posted last night, with more than 33,000 responding, more than 84 percent said that taxpayer money should not be used to finance football stadiums.

But the voters usually don’t get a vote on matters of this nature. Otherwise, NFL teams would indeed be paying for their own stadiums.