2022 draft prospect Andrew Booth recovering from sports hernia surgery

Cornerback Andrew Booth is generally projected to be an early pick in this year’s draft, but any team that takes him is going to have to give him some time to recover before he’ll be able to join them on the field.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Booth is recovering from sports hernia surgery. He is expected to be ready to go by the start of training camp this summer.

Booth didn’t do drills at the Scouting Combine this year. A quad injury was cited for his on-field absence in Indianapolis.

Booth had 39 tackles, three tackles for loss, and three interceptions during his final season at Clemson.