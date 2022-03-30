Bears sign Dane Cruikshank

Getty Images

Defensive back Dane Cruikshank has found a new home for the 2022 season.

Cruikshank’s agent David Canter announced that his client has agreed to a contract with the Bears. No terms of the deal have been announced.

Cruikshank was a Titans fifth-round pick in 2018 and he’s spent the last four seasons with the AFC South team. He started the first four games of his career last season and played 414 defensive snaps, but the majority of his playing time during his career has come on special teams.

Cruikshank had 43 tackles and a forced fumble in 2021 and had 22 tackles and an interception over his first three seasons.