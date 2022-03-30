Bucs “still in touch” with Ndamukong Suh

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have brought back a number of their own free agents again this offseason and they got a big reversal from Tom Brady to ensure the quarterback would return for another season, but not everyone has climbed on the bus yet.

Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remains unsigned after playing last season on a one-year contract and General Manager Jason Licht was asked where things stand with him while at the league meetings in Florida this week.

“Still in touch, still talk,” Licht said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “Got a lot of . . . balls in the air, a lot of decisions that we have to make here moving forward for different reasons. . . . It’s an open door for a lot of different things that can come up, but we’ll see what happens.”

The Bucs have Vita Vea, William Gholston, and Rakeem Nunez-Roches under contract at defensive tackle. Licht said the team likes that group, but is always looking to “add depth and add youth” to the unit. Suh wouldn’t qualify on the latter front, but that may be of less significance to a team that remains firmly in win now mode.