Cowboys not in play for Bobby Wagner

Getty Images

Not long after the Seahawks cut Bobby Wagner came a report that the Cowboys had contacted the veteran linebacker. It made sense, after all, since Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was Wagner’s defensive coordinator in Seattle for two seasons.

But that’s apparently as far as the Cowboys’ interest went.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones indicated the team is not in the running for Wagner.

“Obviously, Dan’s had a history with Bobby and knows him well (so) you look into it,” Jones said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “He’s a great, great football player, Hall of Fame-type player. But as it turned out, it didn’t work out with us.”

The Cowboys have not signed a big-name, big-money free agent from outside the team since signing cornerback Brandon Carr to a five-year, $50.1 million deal in 2012. Instead of spending big money on Wagner, the Cowboys addressed their linebacker position by re-signing Leighton Vander Esch to a one-year deal with a maximum value of $3 million.

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed the Rams still have interest in Wagner, who recently visited the Ravens. But Wagner reportedly is seeking a one-year, $11 million contract, which likely explains why he remains a free agent three weeks after his release.