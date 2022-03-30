Evan Neal: I’ll come in and make an impact anywhere but center

Getty Images

Evan Neal spent three years as a starter on the Alabama offensive line and he played three different positions over his time in Tuscaloosa.

Neal played left guard, right tackle, and left tackle during his run with the Crimson Tide and his success as a blocker has made him one of the top prospects in this year’s draft class. Neal did position drills at Alabama’s Pro Day on Wednesday and said that he’s confident that he can handle any of the positions he’s played at a high level as a pro player.

“You can pretty much plug me in anywhere other than center and I’ll be able to come in and make an impact,” Neal said, via Alex Scarborough of ESPN.com.

Neal said that he is set for visits with the Jaguars, Jets, and Giants. Those three teams account for three of the first five picks and five of the first 10 picks in this year’s draft, which gives a pretty good idea about where Neal is expected to come off the board.