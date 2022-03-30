Jameson Williams “shooting for” being ready by training camp

Getty Images

Alabama is holding its Pro Day workout on Wednesday, but one of the team’s projected early picks is not doing any of the on-field work.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL in the Crimson Tide’s national championship loss to the Georgia and he is just 10 weeks removed from surgery to repair that injury, so it will be a little while before he’s ready to fully cut loose on the field. Williams told James Palmer of NFL Media that he’s doing “a lot of movement” while working in a pool and some slight jogging as he works his way back from the injury.

Williams also told Palmer that he plans on being ready to go when training camp opens this summer.

“That’s what I’m shooting for,” Williams said.

Williams said that teams have not shown much concern about his ability to make a full recovery during his meetings with them and that’s a good sign for his chances of being one of the first wideouts off the board come late April.