Jeffrey Lurie: Eagles are “committed” to Jalen Hurts

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 30, 2022, 9:01 AM EDT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Eagles were the first team to trade away Carson Wentz after his disastrous 2020 season, handing the title of QB1 to Jalen Hurts for 2021.

Hurts rewarded the club and first-year head coach Nick Sirianni with a solid first season as a full-time starter, with the club going 9-8 and reaching the postseason.

Though the Buccaneers did thump the Eagles in the wild card round, Hurts displayed enough for Philadelphia’s brass to believe in him heading into 2022.

“We have a young, 23-year-old, playoff QB who gets better every year in college and in the pros,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said at the annual league meeting this week, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “He’s had, really, one full year. No one knows where that’s going to end up, but I think what you do know is you have a guy that is incredibly dedicated, excellent leader of men. Players around him gravitate to him. He will do anything and everything to get better and work on every weakness he has to try to maximize every strength he has. And that’s why we’re committed to Jalen at age 23. Who knows what the future holds, right?”

Hurts  threw for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 784 yards and 10 TDs in 2021.

15 responses to “Jeffrey Lurie: Eagles are “committed” to Jalen Hurts

  2. If that is the case, the Seahawks should talk to them about a possible trade for Minshew…

    Go Hawks

  5. He’s not very good, so that sets the ceiling for the Eagles at a pretty low height. Better invest in the defense so they can win Trent Dilfer style.

  8. Eagles fan here. I’m not convinced one bit that Hurts is the long term answer. But without any overwhelming QB prospects this year, and a ton of high draft picks, the birds have an opportunity to build up some significant areas of need.

    So roll with Hurts for another season – hopefully with some additional help around him, and be better equipped to support whoever your QB will be in the future.

  9. I get it now. They’re trying to create what Baltimore has. A QB who’s more running back than passer because it puts stress on defenses. The problem with that is that once you get to the playoffs with better defenses, the lack of passing skills catches up to them. And Hurts is an even worse passer than Jackson.

  10. I am glad the Eagles are sticking with Jalen Hurts. This man is a really hard worker who is going to get better . He needs more good weapons around him like receivers that can catch the football and get open. I don’t know why everybody is trying to replace him after one season where he lead them into the playoffs.

  12. Jalen is winner 25-2 at Alabama 14-1 at Okla. I guarantee 1 week after the playoff game he was working on improving on what he has to do. He did not give up 33 points. All the people that do not believe in the person will be shock how much he will do this upcoming season. Howie build the defense, the offense will be fine. we have at least 3 Bama players that know how to win

  13. Hurts is too easy to defend. He can’t throw accurately underneath and his long ball stinks. If teams cover from 10 to 25 yards out, Hurts can’t complete passes and is forced to run. Seems like a good dude but not a top 15 QB now or likely at any point forward.

  14. They are committed to Hurts until their not. Hurts is equivalent to about Tyrod Taylor.

  15. I’m fine giving him one more year to see if he’s able to take a big step forward. In what seems like the likely case that he doesn’t, I’d like to see the Eagles trade one of their first round picks this year for one next year to position themselves to make a move towards the top of the draft.

