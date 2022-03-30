Jeffrey Lurie: Eagles are “committed” to Jalen Hurts

Getty Images

The Eagles were the first team to trade away Carson Wentz after his disastrous 2020 season, handing the title of QB1 to Jalen Hurts for 2021.

Hurts rewarded the club and first-year head coach Nick Sirianni with a solid first season as a full-time starter, with the club going 9-8 and reaching the postseason.

Though the Buccaneers did thump the Eagles in the wild card round, Hurts displayed enough for Philadelphia’s brass to believe in him heading into 2022.

“We have a young, 23-year-old, playoff QB who gets better every year in college and in the pros,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said at the annual league meeting this week, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com. “He’s had, really, one full year. No one knows where that’s going to end up, but I think what you do know is you have a guy that is incredibly dedicated, excellent leader of men. Players around him gravitate to him. He will do anything and everything to get better and work on every weakness he has to try to maximize every strength he has. And that’s why we’re committed to Jalen at age 23. Who knows what the future holds, right?”

Hurts threw for 3,144 yards with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for 784 yards and 10 TDs in 2021.