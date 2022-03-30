Josh McDaniels would like to “get in a cycle” of developing quarterbacks

Posted by Josh Alper on March 30, 2022, 11:18 AM EDT
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear this week that the team is trying to find a “sweet spot” with Derek Carr when it comes to extending his contract beyond the 2022 season, but that’s not the only thought that McDaniels shared about the quarterback position.

Garrett Gilbert is the only quarterback behind Carr on the team’s roster at the moment and McDaniels said that it is “just a matter of how” the team will be adding to that group. If he had his choice, it sounds like the Raiders will be drafting a quarterback who they can develop while Carr continues to serve as the team’s starter.

“At the end of the day what we’d like to do is get in a cycle where we find people that we bring in and can train. And we can develop,” McDaniels said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “A great thing for a quarterback is to have time in a system, continued development year after year. Not bring him in for one year, then sit there and say, alright, now I’ve got to it again. That’s a pain in the butt sometimes.”

The Patriots did the draft and develop thing a few times when Tom Brady was still in New England, so McDaniels has experience doing things that way. Pulling it off this season may be more difficult as the team is down to five picks after the Davante Adams trade, but we’ll find out if someone caught their eye before their hosting duties for this year’s draft come to an end next month.

8 responses to “Josh McDaniels would like to “get in a cycle” of developing quarterbacks

  1. Gets his 2nd chance as head coach and straight away starts tradinig away draft picks for over priced veterans. It is like Belichick whipes the brains of all the coaches that leave him so they can’t bring anything they learned with them.

  3. I was in the boat of don’t hire McDaniels when rumors began to swirl.. now I’m the Captain of the McDaniels sucks ship.

    Waste a draft pick on a middle round QB .. then pay him to sit on the bench for 3-4 years and expect him to become a good player.

    That’s how you develop future coaches not great players.

  5. Thanks for the laugh Josh. Name one QB he has ever developed? Brady was already “developed” before Josh got there. Matt Cassel where is he now? jay Cutler, no. Kyle Orton, no. Jimmy G, 9ers are looking to move him.
    The next QB he “develops” will be his first.

  6. jjackwagon says:
    March 30, 2022 at 11:48 am
    ———-

    Jimmy G had been a solid QB for a while now. Look at his W-L record with SF and then check out their record without Jimmy. It speaks for itself

    He also did a decent job with Mac Jones last season.

  7. Josh displays the ego that lots of coaches have. They all think they can mold a lifeless lump clay into a valuable sculpture. It helps if there’s anything there to work with in the first place.
    Spending so much time with Brady has got him thinking he’s got the magic touch.

  8. This is a great idea, but you shouldn’t talk about it publicly, you should just do it.

