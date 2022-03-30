Josh McDaniels would like to “get in a cycle” of developing quarterbacks

Getty Images

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear this week that the team is trying to find a “sweet spot” with Derek Carr when it comes to extending his contract beyond the 2022 season, but that’s not the only thought that McDaniels shared about the quarterback position.

Garrett Gilbert is the only quarterback behind Carr on the team’s roster at the moment and McDaniels said that it is “just a matter of how” the team will be adding to that group. If he had his choice, it sounds like the Raiders will be drafting a quarterback who they can develop while Carr continues to serve as the team’s starter.

“At the end of the day what we’d like to do is get in a cycle where we find people that we bring in and can train. And we can develop,” McDaniels said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “A great thing for a quarterback is to have time in a system, continued development year after year. Not bring him in for one year, then sit there and say, alright, now I’ve got to it again. That’s a pain in the butt sometimes.”

The Patriots did the draft and develop thing a few times when Tom Brady was still in New England, so McDaniels has experience doing things that way. Pulling it off this season may be more difficult as the team is down to five picks after the Davante Adams trade, but we’ll find out if someone caught their eye before their hosting duties for this year’s draft come to an end next month.