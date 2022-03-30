Lamar Jackson: I love my Ravens, there’s a false narrative that I’m thinking of leaving

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and he has shown little interest in signing an extension in Baltimore. But he says that doesn’t mean he wants to leave.

Jackson tweeted this morning that anyone saying he’s angling for a way out is wrong.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind,” Jackson wrote.

Still, there’s a simple way for Jackson to put this talk to bed: Sign a long-term contract extension with the Ravens. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, General Manager Eric DeCosta, and coach John Harbaugh have all said they want to do an extension, but Jackson isn’t signing. Until he does, the possibility that he could leave Baltimore as soon as next year will remain.