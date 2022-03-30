Lamar Jackson: I love my Ravens, there’s a false narrative that I’m thinking of leaving

March 30, 2022
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, and he has shown little interest in signing an extension in Baltimore. But he says that doesn’t mean he wants to leave.

Jackson tweeted this morning that anyone saying he’s angling for a way out is wrong.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving stop tryna read my mind,” Jackson wrote.

Still, there’s a simple way for Jackson to put this talk to bed: Sign a long-term contract extension with the Ravens. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, General Manager Eric DeCosta, and coach John Harbaugh have all said they want to do an extension, but Jackson isn’t signing. Until he does, the possibility that he could leave Baltimore as soon as next year will remain.

20 responses to "Lamar Jackson: I love my Ravens, there's a false narrative that I'm thinking of leaving

  1. He’s not going anywhere for at least this season and next. He’ll either sign an extension or the Ravens will franchise tag him next season. Either way, he’ll still be mediocre as a QB and will get vastly overpaid for his skill set.

  4. Isn’t Jackson’s mom his agent? Or he’s representing himself? If so, he’s costing himself generational wealth by not hiring an agent or getting sound financial advise. While it’s sad for him, the Ravens must be thrilled that they’ll work him in negotiations.

    One ACL tear and it’s literally tens of millions gone forever. Lamar’s being incredibly naive about this, as is any pro athlete representing themselves. Sacrificing millions to save pennies.

  5. “Still, there’s a simple way for Jackson to put this talk to bed: Sign a long-term contract extension with the Ravens.”

    This is exactly what lamar is talking about…

  6. This is simple. Trying to be your own agent is why even the owner is confused. You’ve literally not even started negotiations; which has baffled them! They say “A lawyer who represents himself has a fool for a client.” That applies here! You don’t even know what you don’t know! Hire an agent!

  7. Lamar is a fool to not have an agent, but somehow his delaying is working in his favor as QB salaries are only going up. He’ll end up with more money and most of it guaranteed compared to what he would have gotten if he had signed when Josh Allen did. Only hope he has an insurance policy…

  8. “Still, there’s a simple way for Jackson to put this talk to bed: Sign a long-term contract extension with the Ravens. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, General Manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh have all said they want to do an extension, but Jackson isn’t signing.”
    ————————–
    Well it’s obviously about the franchise tag. Jackson knows if he doesnt sign they will place the 1st franchise tag on him. Then it will be up to Jackson if he wants to play 1 year on the tag so he can get tagged a 2nd time the following offseason and then sign an extension. By doing so Jackson would know he would likely never be franchise tagged again because the 3rd tag is so cost prohibitive.

  11. “Just because I have my bags packed and there’s a moving truck outside my mansion doesn’t mean that I’m having thoughts about leaving.”
    — LJ

  12. People are stupid. Do you get more money by being first or last to the table? What he gets this year won’t change unless he suffers a career ending injury, and if that happens, I think the next contract will be the Farthest thing from anyone’s mind, his or the Ravens.

  13. I like Lamar. He’s a talented athlete at the position. He never has struck me as the sharpest tool in the shed though. I understand wanting to cut out the middle man trying to get a chunk of that $$$, but that can also backfire if you aren’t skilled in the legality of it all. In the grand scheme of things, it’s probably better to have a Drew Rosenhaus getting you set for life with that $200M+ contract even if you have to kick him a couple mill to do so.

  15. IDK. The price of starting QBs has gone up a lot while Lamar has been dragging this out. Agreed now that Deshaun reset the market bigly it is time to sign, but waiting hasn’t hurt him so far.

  16. Lamar is expecting to have an MVP caliber season this year to drive up the price that he would command. He’s coming off a statistically down year due to the ankle injury. He knows he can do better than what he did last year. No different than when Flacco had a career year in his contract year and my Ravens vastly overpaid to keep his services.

  17. I haven’t heard anybody suggest Lamar Jackson wanted to leave the Ravens. I’ve heard rumors of the Ravens thinking Tyler Huntley is as good or better..

    Lamar is costing himself millions while trying to save 3% by not hiring an agent.

  18. Russell Okung, DeAndre Hopkins, Bobby Wagner, Laremy Tunsil, Richard Sherman all negotiated their own contracts and did quite well for themselves without paying a % to an agent.

    But they all seem to be much smarter than LJ. He really should hire an agent.

  19. I think, reading between the lines, that he’s being truthful about not wanting to leave the Ravens, but considering the RIDICULOUS contracts being signed around the league these days, he’d rather sit tight and see if any of that gravy will drip down to him. But I agree with the other posters who say that he’s playing with fire here; with his style of play, the chances of him blowing out a knee or doing something else catastrophic to his body are pretty high. Pretty risky business.

  20. This is either going to the the most beautiful negotiation football has ever seen or the dumbest. And I can’t wait bc it will change football either way.

