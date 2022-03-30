Lions intend to pick up T.J. Hockenson’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Lions have a little more than a month before the deadline to exercise their option on tight end T.J. Hockenson‘s contract for a fifth season, but General Manager Brad Holmes doesn’t need to go down to the wire on a call about what to do.

Holmes told reporters at this week’s league meetings in Florida that he intends to pick up the option. Hockenson would be guaranteed a salary of $9.4 for the 2023 season under the terms of the option year.

“He’s a big part of what we did last year,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It was unfortunate when he became unavailable for us. He’s another one that we’ll be continuing to lean on this year.”

The Lions and Hockenson could still work out a contract extension ahead of the deadline, so the option might not wind up coming into play. They have also discussed an extension for cornerback Amani Oruwariye and the fact that he doesn’t have an option year to exercise may make his extension a more immediate priority than Hockenson.