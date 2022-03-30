Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement

Getty Images

Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins is hanging up his cleats.

Jenkins announced his retirement during an appearance on The Pivot with former NFL safety Ryan Clark. Jenkins said at the end of the 2021 season that he wasn’t sure what decision he would make about continuing to play, but signaled that retirement might be coming when he took a pay cut to minimum salaries for the final two years of his deal as a way to create cap space for the team earlier this month.

Jenkins was a 2009 first-round pick in New Orleans and helped the team win a Super Bowl during his rookie season. He signed with the Eagles as a free agent in 2014 and won another Super Bowl after the 2017 season before returning to the Saints for his final two seasons.

Jenkins was named to one All-Pro team and three Pro Bowls during his career. He recorded 1,044 tackles, 21 interceptions, seven interception returns for touchdowns, 13.5 sacks, 20 forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries over his 13 NFL seasons.