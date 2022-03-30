NFL eliminates protocols for unvaccinated visitors to the league office

Getty Images

The rules continue to change when it comes to the current state of the pandemic.

The NFL recently explained that proof of vaccination no longer will be required for access to the league office, and that separate protocols will not apply to unvaccinated persons. However, the league will continue to require vaccination and boosters for the league’s workforce.

Masks are available but not required in the league office, and the league has encouraged employees to resume group gatherings in the workplace, in conference rooms and elsewhere.

As always, the rules are subject to change. For now, however, the infection rates are allowing a significant relaxation for the primary hub of the NFL’s business. At 345 Park Avenue, it will be as close to normal as it’s ever been since the pandemic began.