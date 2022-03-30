Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts knows he’s our guy

Getty Images

Despite talk that the Eagles would have liked to trade for Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson this offseason, Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni says the team is committed to Jalen Hurts.

“He knows he’s our guy,” Sirianni said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer, “and we show him that with our actions day in and day out.”

Sirianni believes the 23-year-old Hurts is only going to get better, in large part because of how committed he is to getting better.

“I go back to the type of guys that maximize their football potential. What are the common denominators with those guys?” Sirianni said. “They have high character, they have football IQ, they love football, they’re tough, and they’re competitive. Jalen is all those things.”

Sirianni’s comments echo those of Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, who said his team is committed to Hurts as its franchise quarterback. Hurts may need a good season in 2022 to keep the job into 2023, but at least for this year, Hurts is the Eagles’ guy.