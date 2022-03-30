Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: We do need a QB, and at some point you have to take a shot

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 30, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT
Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer sounds like he’s strongly considering a quarterback in the first round of the NFL draft.

Fitterer told Darin Gantt of Panthers.com that although he thinks the strongest position group in the draft is offensive tackle, the Panthers could go quarterback with the sixth overall pick.

“This will be interesting because the tackles will be the best players on the board,” Fitterer said. “But we do need a quarterback, and at some point you have to take a shot, especially in the top 10. You hate to force it, because when you force it, you could make a mistake. It’s a unique quarterback class, because there’s not a clear number one, number two, number three. Like, who’s the proven starter who can come in and play for you? That’ll be the conversation we have for the next month — quarterback or left tackle.”

Sam Darnold is currently penciled in as the Panthers’ starter, but he has done nothing to this point in his NFL career to give anyone any hope that he’s going to develop into a franchise quarterback.

Most draft observers consider Malik Willis of Liberty, Kenny Pickett of Pittsburgh and Matt Corral of Ole Miss the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft. If the Panthers want one of them, at least one will almost certainly be available at No. 6.

But the Panthers can’t afford to miss at No. 6, because they’ve traded away their second-, third- and fourth-round picks. After No. 6, they don’t pick again until No. 137. And they’re not getting a franchise quarterback there.

8 responses to “Panthers GM Scott Fitterer: We do need a QB, and at some point you have to take a shot

  1. After No. 6, they don’t pick again until No. 137. And they’re not getting a franchise quarterback there.

    Tom Brady might disagree..

  2. 1 of these qbs at #6…. Yeah, the Panthers are going to miss it by default….
    Bad year to need to draft a qb!

  4. Trade down, get multiple choices later in the draft, take a QB in the second or late first round with one of those choices. Use other extra choices to improve their team.

  5. best to trade down a little for added picks and best available (with OT a definite need and several avail in draft) then if/ when Cleveland is ready trade a 4th for Baker & a 6th ONLY AFTER Browns absorb $13 of Baker’s $18 mil. sucks for Clev but that’s the best they can do at this point.. unless THEY do a reverse Osweiller trade sending a 2nd or 3rd for another team (Seahawks) to pay Baker’s full $18.5

  6. They could always trade down and maybe get a late 1st, and top 2nd. One of those QB’s will surely be available them in this draft.

  7. Remember Jets fans advocating to “suck for Sam”? Or those that thought Geno Smith was the most brilliant draft pickup of all time?

