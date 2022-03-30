Patrick Peterson stays with Vikings

Getty Images

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson will remain in Minnesota.

Peterson said on his podcast today that he has agreed to a one-year contract to remain with the Vikings for the 2022 season.

Peterson said multiple other teams, including the Bills, Bears, Colts and Commanders, showed interest in him in free agency. But he ultimately decided to stay in Minnesota, where he signed last year after spending a decade with the Cardinals.

The 31-year-old Peterson said he expects the Vikings to take a cornerback high in this year’s draft, and that he sees himself as a veteran mentor in the secondary.

Peterson missed four games last season, but he started all 13 of the games he played and hardly ever left the field, playing 98 percent of snaps when he was active.